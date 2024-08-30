Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.750-2.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.6 billion-$15.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.0 billion. Kohl’s also updated its FY25 guidance to $1.75-$2.25 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KSS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kohl’s from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut Kohl’s to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.67.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:KSS opened at $19.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.83. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.60%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.11%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.65%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Further Reading

