Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF) Short Interest Update

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a growth of 142.6% from the July 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 165.0 days.
Konecranes Stock Performance
Shares of KNCRF stock remained flat at $66.70 during trading hours on Friday. Konecranes has a 12 month low of $40.15 and a 12 month high of $66.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.66.
About Konecranes
