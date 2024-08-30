Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Trading Down 3%

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) dropped 3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.86 and last traded at $4.88. Approximately 503,854 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 6,529,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.03.

KOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.56.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $450.94 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 23.8% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 25,145,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $149,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830,005 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 17.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,814,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $137,470,000 after buying an additional 3,636,663 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth $20,800,000. Webs Creek Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at $17,396,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $14,762,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

