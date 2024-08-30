Kraft Davis & Associates LLC Buys 167 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,579 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in META. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $374,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 961,588 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $484,852,000 after buying an additional 72,046 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 22,678 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,439,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Axim Planning & Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 10.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,225 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on META. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.41.

Shares of META traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $517.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,305,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,962,566. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $504.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $492.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.40 and a 52 week high of $544.23.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $39.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.76, for a total value of $4,714,502.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,285,234.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.76, for a total transaction of $4,714,502.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,285,234.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 33,018 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total value of $17,101,342.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 388,078 shares of company stock worth $200,792,168 in the last three months. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

