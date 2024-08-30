Krispy Kreme’s (DNUT) “In-Line” Rating Reaffirmed at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reaffirmed their in-line rating on shares of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock.

DNUT has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC upgraded Krispy Kreme from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded Krispy Kreme from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Krispy Kreme from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.88.

NASDAQ DNUT opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Krispy Kreme has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $17.84.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $438.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.43 million. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme during the first quarter worth $154,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Krispy Kreme during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the second quarter worth about $185,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

