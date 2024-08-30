Kristen Yen Sells 5,270 Shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Stock

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) insider Kristen Yen sold 5,270 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $250,746.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,008 shares in the company, valued at $4,282,580.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kristen Yen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 5th, Kristen Yen sold 5,017 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $229,628.09.

On Monday, July 1st, Kristen Yen sold 2,170 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total value of $90,141.80.

Soleno Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of SLNO stock traded up $2.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.95. 475,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,476. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.26 and a beta of -1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.55. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $53.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Soleno Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SLNO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

SLNO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Baird R W upgraded Soleno Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Soleno Therapeutics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Soleno Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Institutional Trading of Soleno Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLNO. Vivo Capital LLC raised its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 8,418,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215,000 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,325,000. Carlyle Group Inc. raised its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 42.5% in the first quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 4,071,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,758 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 107.0% in the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,550,000 after purchasing an additional 840,000 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,778,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

