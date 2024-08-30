Kujira Price Tops $0.38 on Exchanges (KUJI)

Kujira (KUJI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. In the last week, Kujira has traded 2% lower against the dollar. Kujira has a total market cap of $41.45 million and approximately $318,881.16 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kujira coin can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000651 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kujira Coin Profile

Kujira’s launch date was November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,349,806 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. Kujira’s official website is kujira.network. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kujira is teamkujira.medium.com. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kujira

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,349,806.5. The last known price of Kujira is 0.39056917 USD and is up 7.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $264,098.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using U.S. dollars.

