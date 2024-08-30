L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Receives $244.43 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $247.08.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LHX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $233.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $229.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.52. L3Harris Technologies has a twelve month low of $160.25 and a twelve month high of $245.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.32%.

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total value of $5,911,083.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,157,578.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total value of $5,911,083.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,157,578.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $3,733,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,616 shares in the company, valued at $11,189,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,312 shares of company stock valued at $13,523,822 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 813,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,343,000 after buying an additional 420,943 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,374,000 after purchasing an additional 30,358 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 175,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 36,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,588,000 after purchasing an additional 13,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,416,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,288,000 after buying an additional 1,138,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

