L7 Price Reaches $0.0021 on Exchanges (LSD)

L7 (LSD) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. During the last week, L7 has traded 66.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. L7 has a total market capitalization of $638.96 and approximately $215,260.90 worth of L7 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One L7 token can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000087 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About L7

L7’s launch date was July 19th, 2023. L7’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000 tokens. L7’s official website is www.l7dex.finance. L7’s official Twitter account is @l7_global.

Buying and Selling L7

According to CryptoCompare, “L7 (LSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. L7 has a current supply of 210,000,000 with 40,941,582 in circulation. The last known price of L7 is 0.00176828 USD and is down -28.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $241,032.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.l7dex.finance/.”

