LandBridge (NYSE:LB) Stock Price Up 3.2%

LandBridge Co LLC (NYSE:LB – Get Free Report) traded up 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.31 and last traded at $38.00. 217,256 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 380,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LB shares. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of LandBridge in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on LandBridge in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of LandBridge in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of LandBridge from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of LandBridge in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LandBridge currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.71.

LandBridge Trading Up 0.8 %

Insider Transactions at LandBridge

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion and a PE ratio of 10.42.

In other news, Director Valerie Chase bought 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $49,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,925 shares in the company, valued at $49,725. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LandBridge stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in LandBridge Co LLC (NYSE:LB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.07% of LandBridge at the end of the most recent reporting period.

LandBridge Company Profile

LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials.

See Also

