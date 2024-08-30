Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.76 and last traded at $4.76. Approximately 506 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 22,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on LVRO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Lavoro in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Lavoro to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Lavoro from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lavoro from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lavoro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

Get Lavoro alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lavoro

Lavoro Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $555.06 million, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.83.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.56). Lavoro had a negative return on equity of 19.64% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $514.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lavoro Limited will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Lavoro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lavoro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lavoro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.