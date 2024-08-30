Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Acquires New Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 195,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,735,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. owned 0.11% of DXC Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 40.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 55.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 2.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 33,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 3.9% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DXC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Insider Transactions at DXC Technology

In other news, EVP Mary E. Finch sold 31,047 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $601,069.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 325,665 shares in the company, valued at $6,304,874.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DXC traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $20.67. 2,023,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,381,818. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $14.78 and a 1-year high of $25.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.73.

DXC Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.