Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Buys Shares of 117,740 Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 117,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,859,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. owned about 0.06% of Jefferies Financial Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 75.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 59,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JEF has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE JEF traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,290,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.38 and a 1 year high of $59.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.70. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.34.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 77.35%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

