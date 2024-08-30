Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Invests $1.67 Million in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000.

IWD traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $188.31. 3,104,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,796,628. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.84. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $188.47. The stock has a market cap of $58.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

