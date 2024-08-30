Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Invests $1.74 Million in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,031 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Owens Corning by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,272,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $336,801,000 after acquiring an additional 15,714 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Owens Corning by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,481,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,668,000 after acquiring an additional 35,530 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Owens Corning by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,251,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,040,000 after acquiring an additional 533,910 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Owens Corning by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,057,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,756,000 after acquiring an additional 75,594 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $118,251,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In other news, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.65, for a total transaction of $520,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,854.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Mari Doerfler sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total value of $43,692.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,954 shares in the company, valued at $901,875.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.65, for a total value of $520,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,626 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,854.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,240 shares of company stock worth $1,107,192 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $178.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Owens Corning from $188.00 to $175.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Owens Corning from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.23.

Owens Corning Price Performance

NYSE:OC traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.78. 751,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,245. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $109.95 and a 52-week high of $191.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.42.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.27. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.22 EPS. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 15.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.43%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

