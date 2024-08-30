Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Invests $12.75 Million in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 178,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,754,000. Sysco accounts for 1.0% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYY. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the second quarter worth about $25,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Sysco during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYY traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,328,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,547. The stock has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.88. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 102.09%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.76%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.27.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

