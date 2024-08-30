Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Invests $3.27 Million in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 477,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,265,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. owned 0.25% of Brookdale Senior Living as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 863,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 58,946 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,057,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,221,000 after purchasing an additional 209,854 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 683,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 45,738 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BKD shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookdale Senior Living presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

NYSE:BKD remained flat at $7.11 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,162,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,923,531. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.76. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $8.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.31.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $777.54 million for the quarter. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 44.72% and a negative net margin of 5.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

