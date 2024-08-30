Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Takes $1.89 Million Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,754,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 345,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,180,000 after purchasing an additional 108,258 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,482,000 after buying an additional 14,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Henry Schein from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.10.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of HSIC stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,150,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,185. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Henry Schein

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.