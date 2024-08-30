Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Takes $18.82 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 62,780 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,824,000. FedEx makes up approximately 1.5% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,246 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $7,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth about $1,667,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 14.9% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,297 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total value of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at $17,634,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,634,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total transaction of $607,821.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,189,042.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,944 shares of company stock worth $9,882,355 in the last three months. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FDX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.96.

FedEx Stock Up 0.8 %

FedEx stock traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $298.67. 1,096,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,804,945. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $224.69 and a 52-week high of $313.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $292.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.63.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.04%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

