Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 13,387 Shares

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total transaction of $371,221.51. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 684,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,980,796.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 19th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $451,184.00.
Legacy Housing Stock Performance
Shares of LEGH opened at $26.51 on Friday. Legacy Housing Co. has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $29.31. The company has a market cap of $644.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.33 and a 200-day moving average of $23.63.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have commented on LEGH. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Legacy Housing in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Legacy Housing in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Legacy Housing in a report on Monday, August 12th.
Institutional Trading of Legacy Housing
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Legacy Housing in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the first quarter worth $45,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Legacy Housing by 79.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Legacy Housing in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Legacy Housing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.
About Legacy Housing
Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.
