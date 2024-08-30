Leslie’s’ (LESL) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $6.40 to $5.15 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Leslie’s from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Leslie’s from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Leslie’s from a hold rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.25 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Leslie’s presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.96.

Leslie’s Stock Performance

Shares of Leslie’s stock opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. Leslie’s has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $8.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average of $4.95.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $569.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.99 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 1.06%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Leslie’s will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Leslie’s

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 36,601,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,360,000 after purchasing an additional 11,618,490 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Leslie’s by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,116,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,097,000 after buying an additional 492,416 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,320,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,581,000 after acquiring an additional 156,938 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,519,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,375,000 after acquiring an additional 500,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,532,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,610,000 after acquiring an additional 146,215 shares in the last quarter.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

