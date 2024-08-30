Life Science REIT (LON:LABS) Price Target Cut to GBX 36

Life Science REIT (LON:LABS – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 36 ($0.47) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.04% from the stock’s current price.

Life Science REIT Stock Down 0.1 %

Life Science REIT stock traded down GBX 0.05 ($0.00) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 33.95 ($0.45). The stock had a trading volume of 405,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,103. Life Science REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 32.20 ($0.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 76.80 ($1.01). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 34.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 37.86. The stock has a market cap of £118.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -565.83 and a beta of 0.07.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Life Science REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Science REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.