LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Insider Sells $33,089.32 in Stock

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) insider Ann Varanakis sold 5,269 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $33,089.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 263,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,683.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFST opened at $6.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.06. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $312.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.85 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. LifeStance Health Group’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 43.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in LifeStance Health Group by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LFST. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

