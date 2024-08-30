Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock.

LNW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Light & Wonder in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Light & Wonder from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Light & Wonder from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Light & Wonder from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Light & Wonder from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.36.

Shares of NASDAQ LNW opened at $108.52 on Monday. Light & Wonder has a twelve month low of $67.71 and a twelve month high of $110.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.84.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $818.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.09 million. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 40.51% and a net margin of 9.92%. Light & Wonder’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Light & Wonder will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Light & Wonder by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Light & Wonder by 59.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Light & Wonder by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Light & Wonder by 2.2% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Light & Wonder by 5.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

