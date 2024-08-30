Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE) PT Lowered to $94.00

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from $95.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LINE. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Lineage in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Lineage in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Lineage in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an inline rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lineage in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Lineage in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $93.87.

Get Lineage alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lineage

Lineage Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

LINE stock opened at $83.48 on Monday. Lineage has a 1 year low of $80.15 and a 1 year high of $89.85.

In other Lineage news, CFO Robert Crisci purchased 10,000 shares of Lineage stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Robert Crisci acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $780,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Alvarez Rivera acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,668. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 12,150 shares of company stock worth $947,700. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lineage

(Get Free Report)

Our purpose is to transform the global food supply chain to eliminate waste and help feed the world. Built with the vision of creating a more sustainable future, we are a leading mission-critical, temperature-controlled infrastructure provider for the storage, handling and movement of food around the world.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.