Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Given “Outperform” Rating at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $27.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Liquidity Services from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Liquidity Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $21.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.21. Liquidity Services has a 52 week low of $13.99 and a 52 week high of $22.87. The company has a market cap of $663.29 million, a PE ratio of 33.48 and a beta of 1.35.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $93.61 million during the quarter. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 6.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John Daunt sold 21,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $467,399.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,381.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Liquidity Services news, VP Mark A. Shaffer sold 13,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $300,363.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,642.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Daunt sold 21,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $467,399.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,381.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,240 shares of company stock worth $2,113,741 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liquidity Services

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

