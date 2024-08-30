Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) CEO Sells $574,293.15 in Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 2,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.65, for a total transaction of $574,293.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,654 shares in the company, valued at $16,383,971.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Littelfuse Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $269.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.66. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.80 and a 52 week high of $275.58. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.22. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $558.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.07%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LFUS. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Littelfuse from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their price target on Littelfuse from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Baird R W upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Littelfuse has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.75.

Institutional Trading of Littelfuse

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at $7,916,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 31,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Littelfuse by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 421,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,748,000 after buying an additional 19,435 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

See Also

