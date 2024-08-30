Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Stock Position Raised by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,068,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,133,000 after acquiring an additional 110,097 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 12.0% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,633,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,346,000 after purchasing an additional 388,980 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,205,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,066,000 after buying an additional 458,893 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $248,139,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,144,000 after acquiring an additional 153,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on LYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.17.

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

LYV traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.00. The company had a trading volume of 252,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,014. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $107.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.59. The company has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 92.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 84.78%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Nation Entertainment

In related news, Director Ping Fu sold 1,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $164,248.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,759.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.61, for a total transaction of $483,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ping Fu sold 1,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $164,248.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,759.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,201 shares of company stock valued at $788,464 in the last 90 days. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.