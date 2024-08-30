Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.25.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LOB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ LOB opened at $42.84 on Friday. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $47.22. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.82.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $232.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.08 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.03%.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,929. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $314,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

