Loews Corp Cuts Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Loews Corp decreased its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 300,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. General Motors makes up about 0.1% of Loews Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Loews Corp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $13,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in General Motors by 14.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 48,767,573 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,211,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201,777 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 20,237,820 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $726,942,000 after buying an additional 2,905,689 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,097,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $650,062,000 after buying an additional 3,247,050 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $602,280,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,731,249 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $493,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Motors from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nomura downgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on General Motors from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

General Motors Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GM traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.75. 15,734,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,498,768. General Motors has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $50.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $56.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.34.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $47.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

General Motors declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In related news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 12,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $627,210.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,307.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 12,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $627,210.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,307.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 14,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $683,616.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 162,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,455,874.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 391,402 shares of company stock worth $18,818,536 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

