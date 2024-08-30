Logan Energy (CVE:LGN) Trading Down 1.1%

Logan Energy Corp. (CVE:LGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.86 and last traded at C$0.86. 91,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 225,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on LGN shares. Scotiabank upgraded Logan Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. CIBC increased their target price on Logan Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Logan Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.50.

Get Logan Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LGN

Logan Energy Price Performance

Logan Energy Company Profile

The company has a market capitalization of C$388.73 million and a P/E ratio of -89.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.87 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.87.

(Get Free Report)

Logan Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. The company holds interest in the Simonette and Pouce Coupe properties in northwest Alberta; and the Flatrock property in northeastern British Columbia. Logan Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Logan Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logan Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.