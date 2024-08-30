Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,212 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 88,955 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $3,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth about $4,880,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 574.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 296,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,012,000 after purchasing an additional 252,299 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,483,000. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on LOGI. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Logitech International from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Logitech International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.14.

Logitech International Stock Performance

LOGI stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.01. The company had a trading volume of 285,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,835. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80. Logitech International S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $65.31 and a fifty-two week high of $102.59.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 30.51%. As a group, analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Logitech International Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

