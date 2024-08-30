London & Associated Properties (LON:LAS) Shares Up 31%

Shares of London & Associated Properties Plc (LON:LAS – Get Free Report) traded up 31% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 13.90 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 13.75 ($0.18). 87,221 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 209% from the average session volume of 28,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.50 ($0.14).

London & Associated Properties Stock Up 31.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 10.42. The company has a market cap of £11.73 million, a P/E ratio of -275.00 and a beta of 0.03.

About London & Associated Properties

(Get Free Report)

London & Associated Properties is a fully listed property investment company specialising in retail. It owns a portfolio of shopping centres and other retail property currently worth some £78m. LAP also invests in joint ventures with institutional co-owners; these have included Oaktree Capital Management, Schroders and Bank of Scotland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for London & Associated Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London & Associated Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.