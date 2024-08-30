London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 281,500 shares, a growth of 116.9% from the July 31st total of 129,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 780,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

London Stock Exchange Group Trading Down 0.4 %

LNSTY stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.97. 79,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,949. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $34.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.12.

London Stock Exchange Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.1151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

