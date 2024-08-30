Lucas GC Limited’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on September 2nd (NASDAQ:LGCL)

Lucas GC’s (NASDAQ:LGCL – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, September 2nd. Lucas GC had issued 1,500,000 shares in its public offering on March 5th. The total size of the offering was $6,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the end of Lucas GC’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Lucas GC Stock Performance

NASDAQ LGCL opened at $1.66 on Friday. Lucas GC has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lucas GC stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Lucas GC Limited (NASDAQ:LGCL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Lucas GC Company Profile

Lucas GC Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online agent-centric human capital management services based on platform-as-a-service (PaaS) in the People's Republic of China. Its Star Career and Columbus platforms enables registered users to receive customized job recommendations and work as talent scouts to source suitable candidates for its corporate customers through their social network, as well as receive trainings and other value-added services.

