Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading 2% Higher

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) shares rose 2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.06 and last traded at $4.04. Approximately 7,640,349 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 32,670,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.71.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $200.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.30 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 53.53% and a negative net margin of 441.29%. Lucid Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Eric Bach sold 89,959 shares of Lucid Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $282,471.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,028,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,368,761.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCID. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Lucid Group by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 10,828 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lucid Group by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 5,702 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Group during the second quarter worth $243,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 257,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

