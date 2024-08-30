Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Director Logan Green Sells 10,323 Shares of Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) Director Logan Green sold 10,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $119,953.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 330,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,843,779.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Lyft Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:LYFT traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.67. 1,339,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,546,403. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.57 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.23.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. Lyft’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Lyft from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyft

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lyft by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. a16z Perennial Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Lyft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lyft in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Stories

