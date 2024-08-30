MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Director Thomas Peregoodoff Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Director Thomas Peregoodoff purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$18.14 per share, with a total value of C$18,137.00.
MAG Silver Stock Performance
Shares of MAG stock traded down C$0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$17.59. The stock had a trading volume of 14,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 28.03 and a quick ratio of 25.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$17.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.15. MAG Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of C$11.15 and a twelve month high of C$19.65.
MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.01. As a group, research analysts forecast that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.960021 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Analysis on MAG
About MAG Silver
MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MAG Silver
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- The Solar Stock Battle: Is Daqo or JinkoSolar Your Next Big Win?
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Are These Chinese Stocks a Buy? Michael Burry’s Top Picks Say Yes
- What is a Dividend King?
- Five Below Stock Faces Challenges Despite Strong Revenue Growth
Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.