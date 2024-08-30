MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Director Thomas Peregoodoff Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Director Thomas Peregoodoff purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$18.14 per share, with a total value of C$18,137.00.

Shares of MAG stock traded down C$0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$17.59. The stock had a trading volume of 14,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 28.03 and a quick ratio of 25.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$17.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.15. MAG Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of C$11.15 and a twelve month high of C$19.65.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.01. As a group, research analysts forecast that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.960021 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$17.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Ventum Cap Mkts lowered shares of MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.25 to C$21.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$21.17.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

