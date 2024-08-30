Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $33.60

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.60 and last traded at $33.60, with a volume of 2278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.20.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Makita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.66 and its 200-day moving average is $28.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.77.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter. Makita had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 4.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Makita Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Asia, Australia, Brazil, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

