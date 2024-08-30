MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) EVP Steven B. Binder Sells 5,055 Shares

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) EVP Steven B. Binder sold 5,055 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total value of $30,026.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,075,026 shares in the company, valued at $6,385,654.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

MannKind Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of MNKD stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.41. 1,105,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,701,354. MannKind Co. has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $6.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.77.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. MannKind had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $72.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MannKind Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNKD. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of MannKind during the first quarter valued at $450,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its position in MannKind by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 2,498,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,095,000 after purchasing an additional 429,677 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MannKind by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,942,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,798,000 after purchasing an additional 216,880 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of MannKind by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 96,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 44,737 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MannKind by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 235,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 98,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MNKD shares. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on MannKind from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

