Manta Network Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $15.67 Million (MANTA)

Manta Network (MANTA) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One Manta Network token can currently be bought for $0.66 or 0.00001129 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Manta Network has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar. Manta Network has a market cap of $248.06 million and $15.67 million worth of Manta Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Manta Network Token Profile

Manta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,589,205 tokens. Manta Network’s official message board is mantanetwork.medium.com. The official website for Manta Network is manta.network. Manta Network’s official Twitter account is @mantanetwork.

Manta Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Manta Network (MANTA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Manta Pacific platform. Manta Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 373,589,205.45 in circulation. The last known price of Manta Network is 0.67492792 USD and is down -2.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $13,266,623.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manta.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manta Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manta Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Manta Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

