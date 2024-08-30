Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $8,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in Marriott International by 131.1% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 845.5% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $247.00 to $262.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Marriott International from $248.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.42.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded up $3.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $234.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,218,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,453. The company has a market capitalization of $67.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.60. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.75 and a fifty-two week high of $260.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $232.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.26.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.