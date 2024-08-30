Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Purchased by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMC. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 81,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,146,000 after acquiring an additional 15,550 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

MMC traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $227.50. 1,741,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,656,293. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $218.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.26. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.02 and a twelve month high of $228.47. The firm has a market cap of $112.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 41.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total value of $1,254,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,159,670.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Stacy Mills sold 4,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.77, for a total transaction of $925,882.77. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,925.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total value of $1,254,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,159,670.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,735 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,377. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MMC shares. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.25.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

