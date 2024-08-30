Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT Raised to $90.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Bank of America from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 17.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MRVL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com cut Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.67.

Shares of MRVL traded up $6.50 on Friday, reaching $76.34. The stock had a trading volume of 19,475,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,499,419. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $46.07 and a twelve month high of $85.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.08 billion, a PE ratio of -67.59, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.86 and a 200 day moving average of $69.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 838,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,892,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, Director Daniel Durn acquired 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.21 per share, with a total value of $100,049.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,013.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 838,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,892,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,872,620 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth $932,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 10,306 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 157.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $658,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 529,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,505,000 after purchasing an additional 88,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

