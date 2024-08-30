McCoy Global (OTCMKTS:MCCRF) Shares Down 7.4%

McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 2,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 14,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.

McCoy Global Trading Up 1.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average is $1.49.

Get McCoy Global alerts:

McCoy Global Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. McCoy Global’s payout ratio is presently 40.32%.

About McCoy Global

McCoy Global Inc provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry primarily in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support tubular running operation; enhance wellbore integrity; and supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McCoy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCoy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.