MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Laidlaw cut MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Brookline Capital Management lowered shares of MEI Pharma from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.00.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma Stock Up 2.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MEI Pharma

MEIP stock opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.86. MEI Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $7.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.38.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MEI Pharma stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.09% of MEI Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 52.38% of the company’s stock.

About MEI Pharma

(Get Free Report)

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.