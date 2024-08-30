Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) PT Raised to $105.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Baird R W raised Merit Medical Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.20.

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $96.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 6.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.88. Merit Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $62.58 and a fifty-two week high of $96.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.05.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.94 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 9.02%. Analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,062,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,235. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $613,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,935.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,062,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 24,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,621 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 6.5% in the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 3,314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

