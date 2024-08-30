Metahero Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $18.98 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Over the last seven days, Metahero has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Metahero has a total market cap of $18.98 million and approximately $796,106.26 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero token can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001445 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002124 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004759 BTC.

About Metahero

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

