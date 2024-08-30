Meter Governance (MTRG) Trading Down 9% Over Last 7 Days

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 30th. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 9% against the US dollar. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00000834 BTC on popular exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $15.35 million and $62,865.37 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 47,331,109 coins and its circulating supply is 31,216,816 coins. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 47,324,624 with 31,212,658 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 0.50763372 USD and is down -7.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $82,001.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.