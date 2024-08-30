MetFi (METFI) Trading 1.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

MetFi (METFI) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. MetFi has a total market capitalization of $60.47 million and $268,653.83 worth of MetFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MetFi has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One MetFi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00000894 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000087 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

MetFi Profile

MetFi was first traded on May 20th, 2022. MetFi’s total supply is 497,614,460 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,269,219 tokens. The official website for MetFi is app.metfi.io. MetFi’s official Twitter account is @metfi_dao. MetFi’s official message board is medium.com/@metfi_dao.

According to CryptoCompare, “MetFi (METFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetFi has a current supply of 497,614,460 with 117,619,851 in circulation. The last known price of MetFi is 0.526351 USD and is up 0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $361,564.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.metfi.io.”

